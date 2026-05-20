Listen Live
Close
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Minorities and Mental Health – Normalizing Mental Health Conversations

Add to Calendar

Minorities and Mental Health - Normalizing Mental Health Conversations
  • Date/time: May 26, 7:00pm to 8:00pm

Join Persia Nicole, Steph Lova and a panel of experts for “Minorities & Mental Health: Normalizing Mental Health Conversations” – Tuesday, May 26th at 7pm! Watch LIVE on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and WOLBBaltimore.com!

Presented by Sheppard Pratt and NAMI Maryland.

Panelists include:

Monique Owens
Mental Health Advocate
NAMI Maryland

Dr. Adefolake Akinsanya
Service Chief of the Adolescent Female Unit
Sheppard Pratt

Bridget Perry
Licensed Clinical Social Worker

More from WOLB Talk 1010

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close