Minorities & Mental Health: Mind, Body & Soul Town Hall

June is Men’s Health Awareness Month and Radio One Baltimore is bringing you other powerful Minorities and Mental Health Discussion. This all-male virtual panel consists of mental health professionals that are going to empower you with information to navigate through some of life’s difficult challenges.

Join us LIVE Tuesday, June 28th at 7pm on Facebook, YouTube, and WOLBBaltimore.com!

If you have questions, we have answers. Hope to see you there!

Presented by NAMI Maryland and Sheppard Pratt