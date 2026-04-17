Join Chey Parker for a special LIVE Stream broadcast Tuesday, April 21st at 7pm!

“Building Up The Health of the Community – “Lung Cancer Awareness” – Presented by University of Maryland Medical System.

w/ Guest Panelist:

Gavin Henry, MD, FACS

Thoracic Surgery, Tate Cancer Center at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, Washington Medical

Watch LIVE Tuesday, April 21st at 7pm on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and WOLBBaltimore.com