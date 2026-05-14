- Date/time: May 19, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
Join Persia Nicole for a special LIVE Stream broadcast Tuesday, May 19th at 7pm!
“Building Up The Health of the Community – Empowering Women’s Health” – Presented by University of Maryland Medical System.
w/ Guest Panelist:
Dr. Carmen Farrior
Obstetrician-gynecologist (OB/GYN)
with Universitv of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson
Watch LIVE Tuesday, May 19th at 7pm on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and WOLBBaltimore.com
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