Join Persia Nicole for a special LIVE Stream broadcast Tuesday, May 19th at 7pm!

“Building Up The Health of the Community – Empowering Women’s Health” – Presented by University of Maryland Medical System.

w/ Guest Panelist:

Dr. Carmen Farrior

Obstetrician-gynecologist (OB/GYN)

with Universitv of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center in Towson

Watch LIVE Tuesday, May 19th at 7pm on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and WOLBBaltimore.com