Listen Live
Close
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

A Walk in Legacy: Baltimore Gears Up for 2nd Annual Black History Month Parade

Add to Calendar

Join us for Baltimore City’s 2nd Annual Black History Month Parade as we honor our history, our culture, and our power.
  • Date/time: Feb 16, 11:00am to 11:59pm

A walk in our legacy. ✊🏾❤️

Join us for Baltimore City’s 2nd Annual Black History Month Parade as we honor our history, our culture, and our power.

📍 MLK Blvd & Eutaw St
🗓 Monday, Feb. 16
⏰ 12 PM

Pull up, bring the family, and celebrate Black history in the heart of the city. 🖤💚❤️

More from WOLB Talk 1010

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close