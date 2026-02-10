A Walk in Legacy: Baltimore Gears Up for 2nd Annual Black History Month Parade

A walk in our legacy. ✊🏾❤️

Join us for Baltimore City’s 2nd Annual Black History Month Parade as we honor our history, our culture, and our power.

📍 MLK Blvd & Eutaw St

🗓 Monday, Feb. 16

⏰ 12 PM

Pull up, bring the family, and celebrate Black history in the heart of the city. 🖤💚❤️