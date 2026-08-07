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Maryland’s gaming industry had a big year, bringing in more than $1.6 billion for the state during fiscal year 2026.

Combined revenue from casinos, the Maryland Lottery and sports betting totaled $1.637 billion, an increase of roughly $48 million compared to the previous fiscal year.

Casinos were the biggest contributor, generating the largest portion of the state’s gaming revenue. Lottery profits came in second, while sports betting accounted for the smallest share of the three.

A significant portion of that money is heading back into communities. Nearly $700 million was directed toward education programs across Maryland.

The latest numbers highlight how much the state continues to rely on gaming revenue to help fund public programs and services.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin said officials are pleased with the results but are already focused on keeping that momentum going into the next fiscal year.

“We’re proud to operate and oversee gaming that raises critically needed state revenue,” Martin said. “We take a moment each summer after the fiscal year ends to look at the numbers, but we’ve also quickly turned our attention to the future as we aim for a strong FY2027 and beyond.”

The state also directed about $5.4 million to Maryland’s Problem Gambling Fund. The money supports free counseling and other services for residents who may be struggling with gambling-related issues.

Help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or through Maryland’s problem gambling resources online.

Maryland Casinos, Lottery And Sports Betting Bring In Record $1.6 Billion was originally published on 92q.com