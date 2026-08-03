Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Maryland officials are urging drivers to slow down and remain alert after five people were killed on state roads within one week.

CBS Baltimore reports that fatal crash data shows the deadly crashes occurred between July 20 and July 26.

According to Maryland’s fatal crash dashboard, at least 225 people have died on state roads so far this year. At the same point in 2025, officials had reported 272 roadway deaths.

At least 35 traffic deaths were recorded in July 2026, compared with 55 deaths during July 2025, which was the deadliest month on Maryland roads last year.

During July, the Maryland Department of Transportation recorded at least four fatal crashes in Baltimore City, four in Baltimore County, two in Anne Arundel County and one in Howard County.

Although roadway deaths have declined for two consecutive years, state officials say more work is needed to prevent deadly crashes and reach the goal of zero traffic fatalities.

Maryland leaders are promoting the “Slow the Fast Down” campaign during the busy summer travel season. The initiative focuses on reducing speeding, which officials say is a major factor in crashes that cause serious injuries and deaths.

The campaign encourages motorists to obey posted speed limits, avoid distractions and aggressive driving, and safely share the road with pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists.

Drivers across the Baltimore area have also expressed concerns about speeding, distracted driving and unpredictable behavior on Maryland roads. Some motorists have installed dashboard cameras and taken other precautions to protect themselves and document dangerous driving.

Officials are reminding everyone behind the wheel that slowing down, paying attention and making responsible decisions can help prevent crashes and save lives.

Maryland Officials Urge Drivers to Slow Down After Five Road Deaths in One Week was originally published on 92q.com