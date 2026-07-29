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Lamar Jackson Locks In for Ravens’ 2026 Season

Lamar Jackson Says He Is “Super Confident” Ahead of Ravens Season

Published on July 29, 2026
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Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL 2025
Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Lamar Jackson is entering the 2026 NFL season with urgency after the Baltimore Ravens missed the playoffs last year.

The two-time MVP said he is cutting out distractions and committing himself to football, even if that means spending less time with family during the season.

“I just told even my family, I’m locked in this whole season,” Jackson said on “The Lounge” podcast. “We’ve got to win. We’ve got to focus.”

Jackson is coming off a difficult 2025 campaign in which injuries forced him to miss four games and affected his play in others. Baltimore finished 8-9, while Jackson posted a 6-7 record as a starter, the first losing season of his NFL career.

The disappointing finish has fueled an intense offseason. Jackson has participated in early-morning workouts with wide receiver Zay Flowers, added boxing sessions for conditioning and spent time training at the Under Armour Performance Center.

He also said he has connected well with Head Coach Jesse Minter and first-year Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle.

“I’m confident,” Jackson said. “I’m super confident. I’m hype.”

Jackson has dreamed of bringing a Super Bowl title to Baltimore since the Ravens drafted him in 2018. However, postseason losses in 2019 and 2023 taught him that talent and regular-season success are not enough.

Now, Jackson says the Ravens must focus on finishing practices, closing out games and improving each week.

“We can’t focus on the Super Bowl without producing now,” Jackson said. “Why talk about it? We’ve got to be about it now.”

Lamar Jackson Says He Is “Super Confident” Ahead of Ravens Season was originally published on 92q.com

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