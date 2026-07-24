Source: SOPA Images / Getty 10 Things You Didn’t Know About IMAX If you’ve ever watched a movie in IMAX, you know it’s a completely different experience from a standard theater. Bigger screens, louder sound, and crystal clear visuals have made IMAX the go to format for blockbuster movies. But there’s a lot more to IMAX than most movie fans realize. Here are 10 things you probably didn’t know about IMAX.

1. IMAX Started in Canada Many people assume IMAX was created in Hollywood, but it actually began in Toronto, Canada. The company was founded in 1967 by a group of Canadian filmmakers who wanted to create a more immersive movie experience.

2. IMAX Isn’t Just One Screen Size Not every IMAX theater is the same. Some locations feature massive traditional IMAX screens that stretch over 70 feet tall, while others are smaller digital IMAX theaters. That’s why the experience can vary depending on where you watch.

3. IMAX Cameras Are Huge Filming with IMAX cameras isn’t easy. Traditional IMAX cameras can weigh more than 100 pounds and are much louder than regular movie cameras. Because of their size, they’re often only used for major action scenes.

4. Christopher Nolan Helped Bring IMAX to Hollywood Director Christopher Nolan changed the game by filming parts of movies like The Dark Knight, Interstellar, Dunkirk, Oppenheimer, and The Odyssey with IMAX cameras. His success inspired many other filmmakers to embrace the format.

5. The Picture Is Up to 10 Times Larger Than Standard Film Classic 70mm IMAX film uses a much larger film frame than traditional 35mm film. That means significantly more detail, sharper images, and an incredibly immersive viewing experience.

6. Some Movies Expand Only During Certain Scenes Have you ever noticed black bars disappear during an IMAX movie? That’s because some films switch to IMAX’s taller aspect ratio during scenes shot with IMAX cameras, letting you see up to 26 percent more image.

7. IMAX Has Its Own Sound System It’s not just about the screen. IMAX theaters use specially designed speakers, custom audio tuning, and precise calibration so every seat gets powerful, balanced sound.

8. NASA Has Used IMAX Cameras in Space IMAX cameras have actually traveled beyond Earth. NASA has used them aboard multiple Space Shuttle missions and even on the International Space Station to capture breathtaking footage of space.

9. IMAX Makes More Than Just Hollywood Movies While superhero movies get most of the attention, IMAX also produces documentaries about nature, science, wildlife, oceans, and space that are shown in museums and science centers around the world.

10. The Highest Grossing IMAX Movie Earned Hundreds of Millions From IMAX Alone IMAX has become such a major part of the movie business that some films earn hundreds of millions of dollars from IMAX ticket sales alone. Blockbusters like Avatar: The Way of Water, Oppenheimer, and Avengers: Endgame proved audiences are willing to pay extra for the premium experience.