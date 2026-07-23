Source: Marcus Jones / Getty



Maryland is getting a welcome break from the summer heat, humidity and storms, with some of the nicest weather of July expected to last through the start of the weekend.

Low humidity, sunshine and comfortable temperatures will make Thursday through Saturday ideal for outdoor plans across the state.

After a cool start Thursday morning, with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s, afternoon highs are expected to reach only the upper 70s and lower 80s. Skies will remain mostly sunny, while a northerly breeze keeps the air feeling fresh and comfortable.

The pleasant weather will continue Friday and Saturday. Afternoon temperatures will remain in the lower 80s, with plenty of sunshine and low humidity.

Changes will begin Sunday as temperatures and humidity slowly increase. Most of the day should remain dry, but a few isolated showers or thunderstorms could develop later in the afternoon or evening.

By Monday, warmer and more humid conditions will return across Maryland. Scattered thunderstorms are also expected to develop during the afternoon and evening.

Another round of heat and storms may arrive Tuesday. Some thunderstorms could become strong, although the exact timing and severity will become clearer as the system gets closer.

Marylanders should take advantage of the comfortable weather while it lasts, as typical July heat, humidity and storm chances return early next week.

Sunshine and Lower Humidity Expected Across Maryland Through Saturday was originally published on 92q.com