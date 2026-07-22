New Report Says Baltimore Has Some of America’s Worst Drivers
New Report Says Baltimore Has Some of America’s Worst Drivers
Baltimore has been named one of the most collision-prone cities in the country, according to Allstate’s 2026 America’s Best Drivers Report.
The annual report ranked Baltimore No. 3 among the riskiest U.S. cities for drivers, behind only Boston and Washington, D.C. Other cities rounding out the five most collision-prone locations were Worcester and Springfield, Massachusetts.
The ranking means Baltimore drivers experience collisions more frequently than motorists in most of the 200 cities included in the study. Philadelphia was also among the bottom 10, highlighting a broader pattern of increased collision risk across major cities in the Northeast.
Allstate based the rankings on property damage claims data, measuring the average number of years drivers in each city go between collisions. The report also examined driving habits such as speeding, hard braking, nighttime driving and phone use behind the wheel.
“Where you drive plays a role in your risk, but how and when you drive matters just as much,” Laura Hoffman, Allstate’s vice president of auto design and telematics, said.
The report found that distracted driving and nighttime travel are especially common in dense metropolitan areas. Washington, D.C., Boston, Miami and Chicago were among the cities with the highest levels of phone use while driving.
Keep scrolling to see what other cities made the list:
1. Boston, Massachusetts — 3.76 years between collisions
2. Washington, D.C. — 4.24 years between collisions
3. Baltimore, Maryland — 4.49 years between collisions
4. Worcester, Massachusetts — 5.14 years between collisions
5. Springfield, Massachusetts — 5.18 years between collisions
6. Glendale, California — 5.53 years between collisions
7. Providence, Rhode Island — 5.87 years between collisions
8. Sunrise Manor, Nevada — 5.95 years between collisions
9. Los Angeles, California — 5.99 years between collisions
10. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — 6.12 years between collisions
11. Oakland, California — 6.20 years between collisions
12. Alexandria, Virginia — 6.21 years between collisions
13. Grand Rapids, Michigan — 6.62 years between collisions
14. North Las Vegas, Nevada — 6.63 years between collisions
15. Bridgeport, Connecticut — 6.64 years between collisions
16. Garden Grove, California — 6.79 years between collisions
17. Spring Valley, Nevada — 6.96 years between collisions
18. Paradise, Nevada — 6.98 years between collisions
19. Newark, New Jersey — 7.03 years between collisions
20. Atlanta, Georgia — 7.17 years between collisions
New Report Says Baltimore Has Some of America’s Worst Drivers was originally published on 92q.com