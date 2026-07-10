Erica & Warryn Campbell Want Couples To Fall In Love All Over Again During ONE Voyage 2026 Cruise’s Dreamy Vow Renewal Experience [Exclusive Video]

✕ After 25 years of marriage, Erica and Warryn Campbell still believe in choosing each other—every single day. The beloved couple recently celebrated their silver anniversary by renewing their vows in a heartfelt ceremony that reminded them, and everyone watching, that lasting love isn’t about perfection. It’s about commitment, friendship, faith, and deciding to say “I do” all over again. Now, the Grammy-winning singer and pastor-producer are inviting other couples to experience that same magic aboard the ONE Voyage Cruise 2026, where they’ll officiate intimate vow renewal ceremonies for married couples looking to celebrate their love in unforgettable fashion. RELATED CONTENT: Erica And Warryn Campbell Celebrate 25 Years Of Love: A Gallery Of Gorgeous Pics From Their Vow Renewal

Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital During an exclusive conversation with MadameNoire‘s Managing Editor Danica Daniel, the Campbells reflected on what inspired them to renew their own vows after a quarter-century together. “For me, it’s always time to celebrate love,” Erica shared. “Every time we experience love on a large scale, it does something in our hearts. I wanted to celebrate us, but I also wanted it to be a moment to make a love deposit into our family, our church, and everyone who’s been on this journey with us.” For Warryn, the milestone was deeply personal. Watching his parents renew their vows after 25 years planted the seed decades ago.

Source: continuing Reach Media – Syndicated | Tom Joyner Foundation Fantsic Vo / iOne Digital CS team “I remember saying, ‘One day I want to do that,'” he recalled. “When we finally did it, it honestly felt like we were getting married all over again—but from a much better vantage point. We had more wisdom, more history, and more confidence in what we’d already built together.” Love WOLB Talk 1010? Get more! Join the WOLB Talk 1010 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. That perspective is exactly what they hope to share with couples aboard the adults-only cruise. Unlike traditional premarital counseling, the Campbells say their consultations are designed to encourage couples to reflect on how far they’ve come while recommitting to the future they’re continuing to build together.

Source: Will Utley Photography / Will Utley Photography “We want people to take a different look at their marriage,” Erica explained. “Not with their fists up, but with their hearts open.” Throughout the conversation, the pair credited their enduring friendship as one of the biggest reasons their marriage has flourished. “This is my best friend,” Warryn said with a smile. “Sometimes your spouse might get on your nerves—but I still like my friend. Friends want to spend time together. Friends talk. Friends laugh. That’s something we’ve always protected.”

Source: Will Utley Photography / Will Utley Photography Their honesty about marriage’s highs and lows has made them one of the most admired couples in entertainment, but both emphasized that their relationship wasn’t built overnight. “I hope people know there was a version of us before we got here,” Erica said. “There was the figuring-it-out stage, the uncomfortable stage, the sticking-with-it stage. We also surrounded ourselves with people who reminded us to keep fighting for our marriage.” Now they’re hoping to help other couples create a new chapter of their own.

Source: iOne Creative Services / Reach Media The exclusive vow renewal package aboard ONE Voyage Cruise includes a pre-renewal consultation with Erica and Warryn Campbell, a personalized ceremony officiated by the couple, and a private performance from R&B legend Tony Terry during the celebration. Couples will also enjoy Virgin Voyages’ luxurious Splash of Romance package, specialty dining, a VIP reception hosted by Keith Sweat, commemorative keepsakes, and accommodations in a private balcony cabin for the seven-day voyage. Set aboard Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady, the adults-only sailing departs Miami on October 26 with stops in Nassau and Bimini before returning November 1. Hosted by Rickey Smiley and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the cruise also features performances from T.I., Rick Ross, Keith Sweat, D.L. Hughley, DJ Kid Capri, and more, while continuing its longstanding partnership with UNCF to raise scholarship funds for HBCU students. For Erica, however, the most meaningful part won’t be the music, luxury, or breathtaking ocean views.

Source: Will Utley Photography / Will Utley Photography “I think watching people recommit to one another is going to be beautiful,” she said. “There’s something powerful about saying out loud, ‘I choose you again.’ We say a lot of things in life, but sometimes we forget to say that.” Warryn agreed. “People say they love each other,” he added. “Now put some action behind it. Get on the cruise—and come celebrate your love.” If the Campbells are any indication, sometimes the most romantic words you’ll ever say aren’t “I do.” They’re “I still do.”