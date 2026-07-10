Everyday habits that may be putting stress on your jaw

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Everyday habits such as clenching, chewing, and nail-biting can create jaw stress. These actions can cause the jaw muscles to become sore and painful with movement.

According to statistics from the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, around 11 to 12 million Americans suffer from discomfort and pain in the jaw. A small habit may explain why the area feels sore.

Why Everyday Habits Create Jaw Stress

The jaw joint is located in front of each ear. It serves as the point where the lower jaw is connected to the skull. Surrounding muscles allow movement of the mouth.

Clenching While You Concentrate

Some people squeeze their teeth when concentrating or driving without noticing. Clenching is a type of bruxism. As stated by the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, bruxism occurs during sleep and wakefulness.

Possible consequences include:

Jaw pain

Headaches

Tooth damage

Chewing Gum Keeps the Muscles Busy

Gum keeps the muscles active in the same way. It can be harmful if chewed for too long. In such a case, it causes additional tension in the jaw joint.

Try giving up chewing gum for several days. Pay attention to the state of your jaw after eating food. A noticeable difference will indicate whether gum chewing contributed to stress.

Unhealthy Jaw Habits Can Add Pressure

Jaw problems may be brief but recur more frequently over time. Misaligned movements will exhaust one side of the face.

Biting nails will cause uneven jaw movement and push the lower jaw forward or sideways. This causes excessive tension in front teeth and cheek muscles.

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Forcing a package by using your teeth produces a great force. Keeping a pen between the teeth strains the jaw. Always have scissors handy and learn stress-relief techniques to occupy your hands.

Food Choices Can Increase Jaw Discomfort

A big bite increases the jaw opening size. Chewing hard food puts more strain on the jaw. Both actions may irritate a sensitive joint.

Slice sandwiches into smaller portions. Cut firm fruits into slices before consuming. This helps reduce the jaw opening range.

According to MedlinePlus, people who experience jaw problems should stop any activities that result in pain. It recommends consuming soft food. Moist heat or ice packs may also be helpful.

How to Reduce Jaw Stress During the Day

Relax the jaw when you are not chewing. Leave a little space between your teeth.

Deep breathing can help relax your jaw when you are under pressure. Let your tongue relax. Release and lower your shoulders to allow your face to relax as well.

Know When to Seek Professional Care

Consult a dentist if the pain comes back regularly. This will help diagnose any wear on your teeth and sore muscles. This will help rule out any other dental issue.

People with ongoing symptoms can learn more about TMJ treatment in Woodbridge. Prompt medical attention is required when the jaw locks or there is sudden swelling due to an injury.

Prevent Jaw Stress Before It Builds

The jaw must have regular breaks. The first thing is to change your most common bad habit. Little adjustments will improve the way you eat and talk.

Learning to prevent jaw stress can protect the joint from repeated strain. Keep exploring our website for the latest trending topics.