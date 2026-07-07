Rent Free: Donald Trump Posts Racist Image Of Obamas On Graffiti-Sprayed Air Force One, Don Lemon Claps Back

Trump's fixation on Obama has become a long-running political feud, from birther conspiracies to offensive memes.

The latest Air Force One graffiti image is seen as recycling racial and cultural dog whistles.

Despite presidential duties, Trump spends time trolling the Obamas, who continue to live rent-free in his head.

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

Somebody might want to check on Donald Trump because his Barack Obama obsession clearly isn’t letting up anytime soon.

The president has social media in an uproar yet again after posting another AI-generated, egregiously offensive image of Barack and Michelle Obama on Truth Social. Somehow, despite all the duties he has at the White House, he still has plenty of time to troll the first family, who continue to live rent-free in the deluxe apartment in the sky that is his head. According to the Associated Press via Yahoo News, Trump shared a photoshopped image of the Obamas smiling and waving next to an Air Force One covered in graffiti phrases like “Yes We Can,” “BLM,” “Obama,” and the Arabic phrase “alhamdulillah,” which translates to “praise be to God.”

As expected, the internet wasted no time calling out the not-so-subtle message behind the meme. Critics blasted the image for recycling the same racial and cultural dog whistles Trump has leaned on for years, from the graffiti aesthetic to the references to Black Lives Matter and Arabic text. It’s the kind of “edgy” political trolling that’s become as predictable as sunrise. One of those critics was Don Lemon who spared nothing when firing back at Trump.

“Donald Trump is obsessed and you can see it after the stuff he put out about Barack Obama with the graffiti on the side of Air Force one. It’s embarrassing. He is so jealous of Barack Obama he cannot stand it he will never have the class, the grace, the good looks, the education, the beautiful family the beautiful wife. One wife, not three or four baby mamas.”

And if you’re feeling déjà vu, you’re not alone.

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This isn’t even Trump’s first racist insult toward the Obamas in 2026. Just a few months ago, as BOSSIP previously reported, the orange man sparked outrage after sharing another manipulated image depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as primates during Black History Month. That post eventually disappeared after widespread criticism, though Trump never publicly apologized.

Making the latest post even more eyebrow-raising is the timing. Trump recently showed off the newly refurbished Air Force One, a Boeing 747-800 gifted by the financially finagling folks from Qatar, only to turn around and post a vandalized version of the iconic aircraft for laughs. He also reportedly uploaded another altered image taking aim at the Obama Presidential Center because the audacity of a negro having a building dedicated to books and reading.

In typical Obama fashion, neither the former President nor the forever First Lady responded.

At this point, Trump’s fixation on Barack Obama has become one of the longest-running beefs in modern politics. From heinous birther conspiracies to AI-generated memes and now graffiti-themed Photoshop jobs, he keeps reaching into the same bag of tricKKKs. The only thing more consistent than Trump’s Obama content is the internet asking the same question every time he posts: “Orange man…aren’t you supposed to be running the country?”

Rent Free: Donald Trump Posts Racist Image Of Obamas On Graffiti-Sprayed Air Force One, Don Lemon Claps Back was originally published on bossip.com