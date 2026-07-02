Lupe Fiasco V. Kendrick Lamar Debate Taking Over Social Media

Lupe Fiasco is having quite an explosive week after setting social media ablaze with his observation of Kendrick Lamar‘s lyrical ability. In the wake of the initial discussion, Lupe Fiasco and Kendrick Lamar supporters have gone to war over their favorites.

Lupe Fiasco sat with former battle rapper Breezy Nice’s KoalaTea Reacts podcast, and the conversation went off the rails early. Much of the discussion centered on Nice’s now-defunct battle rap career and Fiasco’s views of Kendrick Lamar that he framed as “barbershop talk.”

In Nice’s view from what we ascertained, Fiasco’s past jabs at Lamar are without true merit, while Fiasco simply believes in talking about thee craft from a wider standpoint.

There are too many moments in the two-hour discussion to note but what grabbed hold of fans on both sides is Fiasco stating that there are “hundreds” of rappers he find to be better than Lamar. Fiasco also conceded in saying that he believes Lamar is a better artist than him but that the Chicago MC believes he’s the better lyricist.

“I’m not talking about album, I’m not talking about making songs, I’m not talking about being an artist,” Fiasco said. “All the things that I’ve said all these years: He’s a better artist than me, he makes better albums, he has a better team, he has better beat selection, he has better production, right? He has all these better things, right? When it comes down to lyricism, when it comes down to these lyrics and putting these bar-for-bar-for-bar? No. Everything else? For sure. 100 percent.”

On social media, the fanbases of both Lupe Fiasco and Kendrick Lamar are at odds defending their side, unfortnately pitting two Black giants in Hip-Hop against each other for content creator fodder. And while it can be argued that only Fiasco is throwing K-Dot’s name out into the mix, the fans are having a field day with it all.

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We’ve also shared the full video and we urge that you watch the whole thing because the conversation actually improves once they get past all the “sexy and jazzy” portions.

See the reactions below.

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Photo: Getty