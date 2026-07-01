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Baltimore extends pool hours during Code Red heat

Baltimore City Announces Extended Pool Hours During Code Red Heat Alert

Published on July 1, 2026

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Multi-colored swimming rings in swimming pool. Pool party, summer background. Top view
Source: Getty Images / Radio One Cincinnati

Baltimore City is expanding access to pools and cooling centers while canceling most outdoor recreation activities as dangerously high temperatures continue through the holiday weekend.

Baltimore City Recreation & Parks announced the changes in response to the city’s Code Red Extreme Heat Alert, with measures remaining in effect from Wednesday, July 1, through Sunday, July 5.

Extended pool hours

All Baltimore City park pools and neighborhood pools will operate on expanded schedules during the Code Red period. Neighborhood pools that are normally closed on Sundays will remain open.

Wednesday, July 1, and Thursday, July 2

  • Noon to 2 p.m.
  • 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5

  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Druid Hill Park Pool will close at 4 p.m. Friday for a scheduled Teen Pool Party.

Admission to all city pools is free, but visitors must have a CivicRec account. Reservations for specific swim sessions are not required.

Officials also reminded residents that pools are only open during scheduled hours when certified lifeguards are on duty and asked the public not to enter pool areas when facilities are closed.

Baltimore City Announces Extended Pool Hours During Code Red Heat Alert was originally published on 92q.com

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