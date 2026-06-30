Howard County Launches Free 24/7 Naloxone Vending Machines

Spencer Platt

Howard County Adds Two Free Naloxone Vending Machines for 24/7 Access

Howard County residents now have two new locations where they can anonymously pick up free naloxone and other overdose prevention supplies any time of the day or night.

The Howard County Health Department has installed two Naloxone and Safe Choice Vending Machines that provide free, 24/7 access to the opioid overdose reversal medication without requiring users to interact with staff.

In addition to two-dose naloxone kits, the vending machines also dispense:

Fentanyl test strips

Xylazine test strips

Barbiturate test strips

Medetomidine test strips

QR codes linking to naloxone training and substance use treatment resources

According to the Maryland Department of Health’s Overdose Dashboard, Howard County recorded 13 opioid-related deaths between June 2025 and May 2026. During that same period, Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services personnel administered naloxone to 163 people experiencing suspected overdoses.

“Access to naloxone leads to measurable drops in opioid overdose deaths,” said Dr. Maura Rossman, Howard County Health Officer. “This vending machine investment will help lower the barriers of stigma, cost and access to these essential resources. We want to provide people with a safe place to get naloxone, test strips and other safe choice materials, while also providing information on how to get help when they are ready.”

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said the new machines represent another step in the county’s efforts to reduce overdose deaths and connect residents with treatment and recovery services.

“Every life lost to overdose is a tragedy, and expanding access to proven, life-saving tools is one of the most effective ways we can protect our residents,” Ball said. “These new Naloxone and Safe Choice Vending Machines provide free, around-the-clock access to overdose reversal medication, contaminant test strips and information that can connect individuals to treatment and support services. By removing barriers and increasing accessibility, Howard County is taking another important step to prevent overdose deaths and strengthen the health and well-being of our community.”

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County officials said the outdoor vending machine locations were selected using data from the Howard County Substance Use Dashboard and Overdose Risk Map, along with community feedback to identify areas with the greatest need and easiest public access.

Naloxone Vending Machine Locations

Residents can access the machines at the following locations:

Grassroots Day Resource Center at Leola Dorsey

10390 Guilford Road, Jessup, MD 20794

Located on the right side of the building’s front entrance.

10390 Guilford Road, Jessup, MD 20794 Located on the right side of the building’s front entrance. Howard County Health Department

8930 Stanford Blvd., Columbia, MD 21045

Located at the building’s right-side entrance under the green Environmental Health awning near Silverman Treatment Solutions.

Howard County Launches Free 24/7 Naloxone Vending Machines was originally published on 92q.com