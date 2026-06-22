5 People Arrested For 'Vandalizing' Trump's Reflecting Pool

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

At least five people have been arrested in connection with the alleged vandalism of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, and an additional five citations have been issued to others accused of various infractions, according to, you guessed it, the Trump administration. And if you’re familiar with this administration’s track record for trying to deflect from its many failings by launching meritless investigations into imaginary criminals, and conjuring up baseless allegations against said imaginary criminals, then you can see right through this trumped-up nonsense.

Let’s get into it…

Unless you’ve been living under a rock that lives under a strip of peeled paint at the bottom of President Donald Trump’s reflecting pool, you’ve heard Trump talk about his reflecting pool.

I’m not sure when this reflecting pool at Washington, D.C.’s Lincoln Memorial became the frontrunner of Trump’s ridiculous vanity projects, replacing his bunker-fied-ballroom obsession, which he has spoken less about since he last promoted it, which was around the time some alleged gunman‘s manifesto led to the president aggressively shouting “I’m not a pedophile” at a reporter on national television. But the president hasn’t been able to stop talking about the pool for at least the last few months, even going as far as to compare its length to that of several skyscrapers for some weird-but-probably-non-phallic reason, I’m sure.

So, after Trump spent some $14 billion to renovate the pool and paint it what he called “American Flag Blue,” the pool ended up looking worse than it ever had in recent years, according to some experts, and people are sharing photos and videos of the pool, which show it to be colored Un-Drained Swamp Green, rather than any shade of blue.

“It’s not American blue, it’s very green,” tourist Lyndel Monros told NBC News on Sunday. “I’m not sure what’s going on, but it kind of looks like there’s a septic leak going on, to be honest. It’s a lot worse than what they show on TV. It’s a lot worse in person.”

So, Trump spent months rambling about how his great reflecting pool would be better and more beautiful than it ever was under other presidents, namely Barack Obama and Joe Biden, who he’s never not fixated on. He seemed to think a nice, shiny, “American Blue” reflecting pool would do something to moisturize his severely dehydrated poll numbers, but it turned out to be a multi-million dollar mess of green algae and peeling paint for reasons that don’t seem to surprise scientists and pool experts at all. This could mean the people Trump hired for the job didn’t know what they were doing, which, ironically, would be a clear reflection of Trump’s entire administration.

Anyway, now Trump needs some handy scapegoats, and that’s where the so-called “vandals” come in.

From NBC:

The five arrests and five additional citations to other people have come in the wake of Trump saying Saturday, with no evidence so far, that vandals at the Reflecting Pool cut a 250-foot-long “gash into the beautiful facade of what took so much work, competence, and money to build and complete.” Among those arrested was former U.S. Olympic canoeist David “Davey” Hearn, who previously told NBC News he was detained for five hours Friday after touching a piece of detached coating at the Reflecting Pool. Over the weekend, following a meeting with contractors at Camp David, Trump said the Reflecting Pool would likely need to be drained again. Marine One was spotted Sunday flying over the area, and Trump said he’d “inspected” the Reflecting Pool. Trump on Monday morning repeated his claims that the Reflecting Pool is under attack ahead of the nation’s 250th birthday in two weeks. In a post on Truth Social, the president said that the Reflecting Pool has “been given a 300-foot-long gash” as “chemicals have been illegally” placed in the water. “Please remember that there is a 10-year prison sentence for the destruction, or even the attempted destruction, of such things — Which will be fully enforced!” Trump added in his Truth Social post.

Mind you, Trump is claiming someone or multiple people cut a 250-foot-long “gash into the beautiful facade,” despite claiming not long ago that said facade was so “very strong” that one couldn’t cut it with a knife.

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So, again — we all see what’s going on here, right? I mean, sure, we can expect dimwitted MAGA cultists to believe Trump’s pool was a victim of the mass sabotage of Trump haters. They won’t bother asking how a few people peeling back paint that was already peeling on its own would cause an all-out algae attack on a 2,030-foot-long pool, ruining Trump’s great work. But the rest of us, by now, should see the great, big MAGA grift for what it is: lawfare aimed at making people look away from the administration’s consistent, almost comical incompetence.

Right now, the federal government is “warning visitors that taking paint chips, debris or other materials from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool could lead to felony charges as crews continue cleaning up a major algae bloom that has turned the landmark’s water bright green,” as Fox 5 reported. The president now has National Guard members guarding the pool from Algae-fa, or whatever, and we, once again, have to pretend this is all normal, lest we be accused of suffering a TDS flare-up.

It’s just all so ridiculous, and, again, a perfect reflection of the current administration.

SEE ALSO:

Trump Attacks Rachel Scott For Asking Him What We All Want To Know



Trump Claims Bigger Crowd Sizes Than MLK’s ‘I Have A Dream’ Speech





5 People Arrested For 'Vandalizing' Trump's Reflecting Pool was originally published on newsone.com