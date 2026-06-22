Legendary Music Executive Clive Davis Dies at 94

Cindy Ord

According to Billboard, legendary music executive Clive Davis has died at the age of 94. Widely known as “The Man With the Golden Ears,” Davis built a reputation for discovering exceptional talent and helping shape the careers of some of the music industry’s biggest stars.

Throughout his remarkable career, Davis played a pivotal role in launching and nurturing artists such as Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys, and Maroon 5. From his leadership at Columbia Records to founding J Records, he worked with an impressive roster that included Barry Manilow, Patti Smith, Aretha Franklin, and Dionne Warwick.

His influence extended across multiple generations of music, with notable collaborations involving Janis Joplin, Carlos Santana, Bruce Springsteen, Aerosmith, Barbra Streisand, and Usher, among many others.

Davis reportedly passed away due to age-related complications. Following the news, his family shared a statement on Instagram reflecting on his extraordinary legacy, his impact on the music industry, and the profound role he played in their lives.

Davis family statement:

“To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives. He discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations.

To his family, Clive was Dad and Granddaddy, the steady presence at the center of our lives, the source of wisdom, strength, encouragement, and unconditional love. No matter how extraordinary his professional accomplishments, he never lost sight of what mattered most: the people he loved.

Love WOLB Talk 1010? Get more! Join the WOLB Talk 1010 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Through every chapter of his remarkable life, family remained Clive’s greatest pride and deepest joy. Today, we celebrate not only a towering figure whose influence changed music forever, but the man who led our family with grace, generosity, and kindness. We will miss him greatly, cherish him always, and carry his love with us for the rest of our lives.”

Legendary Music Executive Clive Davis Dies at 94 was originally published on 92q.com