Giant '86 47' Marker Found On Lawn Of National Mall 

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

Apparently, someone had some serious time on their hands, as the U.S. Park Police is investigating a large “86 47” marker on the lawn of the National Mall.

NBC News reports that the marking was created through browned grass, though it’s unclear how the discolored area was created. Whatever was used to create the marking, the vandalizer had a lot of it, as the “86 47” marking could be seen from a camera atop the Washington Monument. “Any threat against the president is taken very seriously by the Department, and our U.S. Park Police will investigate this incident and hold those responsible accountable,” a spokesperson for the U.S. Park Police said in a statement.

The statement added that “Grass samples have been collected for testing” to determine what caused the discoloration. The marking was discovered on Thursday, only two days before the White House was set to host a UFC match. I throw up a little in my mouth every time I remember that’s a thing that actually happened.

Davis Ingle, a White House spokesman, issued a statement condemning the vandalism. “Anyone who engages in or endorses political violence or assassination culture must be condemned in the harshest terms possible. They should also immediately seek psychiatric help to treat their severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has warped their brains and made them sick in the head.”

I love how the people who lose their minds at the concept of Black, brown, and LGBTQ people simply existing have the audacity to call everyone who dislikes Trump “deranged.”

The phrase “86 47” has consistently been a source of irritation and litigation for Trump. It first came to the forefront last year after former FBI Director James Comey posted a picture on Instagram showing a seashell organized to say “86 47.” Comey quickly took the post down and apologized after it was pointed out that “86 47” could be construed as calling for Trump, the 47th president, to be killed.

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“I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence,” Comey wrote on Instagram last year. “It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind, so I took the post down.”

The apology was not enough for Trump, as he directed the Department of Justice to indict Comey on charges of making threats against the president and transmitting a threat across state lines, over the Instagram post.

The National Park Service (NPS) has also taken issue with the phrase, as it tried to revoke the permit from a group of protesters near the George Meade Statue in Washington, D.C., for waving an “86 47” flag.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss blocked the NPS, saying that “under these circumstances, it is difficult to fathom how the N.P.S. (or the Secret Service) could have concluded that a reasonable observer would view the flag as a true threat.”

“The term ‘86’ is used far more often to mean ‘throw out’ than ‘kill,’ and it appeared at a demonstration that was focused, of all things, on the constitutional impeachment and ‘removal’ of the president,” Moss added. Moss’ ruling brings into question how successful the DOJ will be with its case against Comey.

Clearly, Trump’s never had any real friends, because real friends will roast you harder than your enemies. Having had the same group of friends for nearly two decades now, I learned early on that the more I protest a joke, the more they’re going to bring it up. If Trump really doesn’t want to keep seeing the phrase “86 47,” then he should stop publicly displaying how bothered he is by it.

SEE ALSO:

Judge Rules Protesters Can’t Be Forced To Take Down ‘86 47’ Flag



DOJ Indicts Former FBI Head James Comey Again





Giant '86 47' Marker Found On Lawn Of National Mall was originally published on newsone.com