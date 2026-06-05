Listen Live
Close
Local

Maryland Man Accused of Assaulting TSA Officers at BWI Airport

Published on June 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Airports Recover From Long Lines As TSA Agents Receive First Paychecks
Source: Heather Diehl / Getty

A Maryland man is facing federal charges after allegedly assaulting two Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

According to federal court documents, 32-year-old Cornelius Queen of Charles County is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding federal officers, as well as interfering with airport security screening personnel.

The charges stem from an incident on April 2 at a TSA security checkpoint inside BWI Airport. Prosecutors allege that Queen forcibly assaulted two lead TSA transportation security officers while they were performing their duties.

Court records state that Queen’s actions disrupted airport security operations and interfered with the officers’ ability to carry out screening procedures. Authorities also allege that surveillance video shown in court captured Queen attacking a bystander, the bystander’s two children, and another individual during the incident.

If convicted on all charges, Queen could face up to 18 years in federal prison.

The case remains under investigation.

Maryland Man Accused of Assaulting TSA Officers at BWI Airport was originally published on 92q.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
News  |  Carl Nelson

Carl Nelson Show: Greg Palast, Pearl Walker, Danyelle Smith, and Dr. Kokayi Patterson on Voting Rights and Global Affairs

National  |  24/7 Newsource

Ted Turner, CNN founder, Dies at 87

Politics  |  Shannon Dawson

Who Is L. Louise Lucas? The Virginia Lawmaker Now At The Center Of An FBI Probe

38 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories Of 2026

Local  |  Editor Staff

Maryland Joins Lawsuit Challenging Student Loan Restrictions For Graduate Programs

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close