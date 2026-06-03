Listen Live
Close
Local

Concerts & Shows Coming to Baltimore This Summer

Concerts & Shows Coming To Baltimore Area This Summer

Published on June 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Silhouettes of music fans holding up mobile phones and smartphones to record video or take photos at a live concert.
Source: Dogstar / Getty

Baltimore is set to be one of the region’s top entertainment destinations this summer, with a packed lineup of concerts, comedy shows, music festivals, and live performances headed to venues across the city. From chart-topping artists and legendary performers to rising stars and fan favorite tours, there’s no shortage of opportunities for music lovers and entertainment fans to experience unforgettable nights throughout the season.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest concerts and shows coming to Baltimore this summer!

Kali Uchis: For The Girls Tour with special guest Mariah The Scientist | June 4, 2026

A$AP Rocky – Don’t Be Dumb World Tour | Jun 08, 2026

Summer Walker – Still Finally Over It Tour | Jun 09, 2026

J. Cole: The Fall-Off Tour | Jul 23, 2026

Daniel Caesar – Son Of Spergy Tour | Jul 28, 2026

Olivia Dean: The Art Of Loving Live | Aug 12, 2026

Juvenile | Aug 14, 2026

KEHLANI WORLD TOUR: North America | August 27, 2026

Chance The Rapper – Coloring Book 10 Year Anniversary Tour | Aug 25, 2026

Bryson Tiller Presents: The Neo Trapsoul Tour | Sep 06, 2026

Concerts & Shows Coming To Baltimore Area This Summer was originally published on 92q.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
National  |  24/7 Newsource

Ted Turner, CNN founder, Dies at 87

Politics  |  Shannon Dawson

‘It’s Just Amazing!’: Visitors Rave About The Obama Presidential Center

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Recaps Georgia, Kentucky, Congress, and Ebola

News  |  Carl Nelson

Carl Nelson Show: Greg Palast, Pearl Walker, Danyelle Smith, and Dr. Kokayi Patterson on Voting Rights and Global Affairs

Politics  |  Shannon Dawson

Who Is L. Louise Lucas? The Virginia Lawmaker Now At The Center Of An FBI Probe

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close