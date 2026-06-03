Concerts & Shows Coming To Baltimore Area This Summer

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Baltimore is set to be one of the region’s top entertainment destinations this summer, with a packed lineup of concerts, comedy shows, music festivals, and live performances headed to venues across the city. From chart-topping artists and legendary performers to rising stars and fan favorite tours, there’s no shortage of opportunities for music lovers and entertainment fans to experience unforgettable nights throughout the season.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest concerts and shows coming to Baltimore this summer!