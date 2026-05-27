Derrick Henry Adjusting To New Era With Baltimore Ravens Under Jesse Minter

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Derrick Henry is entering another season with the Baltimore Ravens, but this year comes with a major adjustment as the organization begins a new chapter under first-year head coach Jesse Minter.

Minter, who returned to Baltimore from the Harbaugh coaching tree earlier this year, replaced longtime head coach John Harbaugh following the conclusion of the 2025 season. While many players are familiar with Minter’s background and coaching philosophy, the transition has still brought changes across the roster.

Speaking recently, Henry acknowledged the learning curve that comes with a new coaching staff, including updated terminology, formations, and offensive concepts during offseason workouts.

“Change can be good,” Henry said. “Everything is new, so we’re all just trying to learn, but also enjoying it and taking it day by day.”

Even with the adjustments, Baltimore appears committed to keeping Henry as the centerpiece of its rushing attack. The Ravens did not make major additions at running back this offseason after Keaton Mitchell departed in March. Veterans Justice Hill and Rasheen Ali remain on the roster, while Baltimore waited until the later rounds of the draft to add Clemson product Adam Randall.

Henry is coming off another productive year after rushing for 1,595 yards and 16 touchdowns during the 2025 season. Despite turning 32, the veteran continues to outperform expectations at a position where longevity is rare.

New offensive coordinator Declan Doyle could continue leaning heavily on Henry in 2026 after previously being part of one of the league’s top rushing offenses.

Minter praised Henry’s work ethic throughout offseason activities, calling the veteran an example for younger players because of his willingness to continue learning despite years of NFL success.

As training camp approaches, Henry said his preparation remains unchanged heading into Year 11.

“It’s the same approach,” Henry said. “The offseason is about putting the work in so the results show when it’s time.”

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Derrick Henry Adjusting To New Era With Baltimore Ravens Under Jesse Minter was originally published on 92q.com