Source: Artem Zakharov / Getty

The City of Baltimore is gearing up for winter weather months early with a new training opportunity for contractors interested in snow removal services.

Baltimore City Department of Transportation (DOT) announced its “Plow Snow for the City” training sessions, designed to help truck owners and contractors learn how to apply for the city’s snow removal service contracts.

The sessions are aimed at individuals or businesses with trucks who may be interested in assisting the city during snow emergencies and winter storms.

Attendees will receive guidance on the application process and learn what is required to participate in the city’s snow removal operations.

Three in-person training sessions are scheduled:

• June 4 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

• June 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• June 11 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

All sessions will take place at:

417 East Fayette Street

7th Floor – Chen Conference Room

Baltimore, Maryland

Participants are encouraged to register in advance using the QR code provided on the city’s promotional flyer or by visiting the Baltimore City DOT website.

The initiative comes as Baltimore continues preparing for future winter storms and seeks additional contractors to help keep roads safe and clear during snow events.

Click here to register.

Own a Truck? Baltimore DOT Wants You for Snow Season was originally published on 92q.com