Muslim Leaders Gather in Baltimore to Condemn Deadly California Mosque Attack

Source: The San Diego Union-Tribune / Getty

Muslim leaders from across the country gathered in Baltimore this week for the Islamic Circle of America conference, using the event to condemn the wave of Islamophobia they believe contributed to last week’s deadly attack on a mosque in California.

Community advocates, faith leaders, and national Muslim organizations called for stronger action from federal officials following the shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego, where two teenagers allegedly carried out a violent attack after becoming radicalized online. Authorities said the suspects had stockpiled dozens of firearms and live-streamed the violence before both later died from gunshot wounds.

Security remained tight throughout the Baltimore conference as leaders addressed fears spreading through Muslim communities nationwide. Speakers stressed that no one should have to fear attending school, work, or a place of worship because of hate or discrimination. Many attendees said the tragedy reflects a growing climate of anti-Muslim rhetoric that must be addressed more aggressively by leaders in Washington and beyond.

According to CBS News, investigators discovered extremist writings connected to the suspects that promoted antisemitism, white supremacy, and violent “accelerationist” ideology. Muslim organizations are now demanding a full FBI investigation into how the teenagers became radicalized and whether warning signs were overlooked before the attack occurred.

While President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance publicly condemned the shooting, several Muslim leaders argued that the administration must go further by directly confronting anti-Muslim hate and bigotry.

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Conference leaders also honored Amin Abdullah, a security guard and father of eight who was killed while helping protect children and staff during the attack. Advocates said his actions likely saved countless lives.

Organizers described the California mosque shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and emphasized that the Muslim community will not allow fear to stop them from worshipping freely.

The conversation also highlighted concerns closer to home. Maryland Attorney General data shows the state received more than 200 hate crime reports in both 2024 and 2025, with at least 47 involving religious bias.

Muslim Leaders Gather in Baltimore to Condemn Deadly California Mosque Attack was originally published on 92q.com