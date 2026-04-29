Listen Live
Close
Local

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $143 Million

Published on April 29, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Powerball jackpot
Juliana Yamada

The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $143 million, with a cash option of $65.2 million, ahead of the Wednesday, April 29 drawing.

Meanwhile, the $231 million jackpot won by a Delaware player on April 6 remains unclaimed. According to Delaware Lottery officials, the winner has up to 365 days to collect the prize, setting the claim deadline for April 6, 2027.

The winning numbers for the April 29 Powerball drawing were 3, 19, 35, 51, and 67. The Powerball number was 15, and the Power Play multiplier was 2x.

Powerball officials say the jackpot has been won nearly 200 times since the game launched in 1992.

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $143 Million was originally published on 92q.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
News  |  Shannon Dawson

What Saint Augustine's University Bankruptcy Means For The Future Of The HBCU

News  |  Shannon Dawson

What We Know About The Alleged White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooter

1:00
Music  |  Nia Noelle

Pastor Mike Jr. Scores Eighth No. 1 Hit with “Turn It Around”

National  |  Ryan Hedrick

California Teacher ID’d in White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting

Local  |  Editor Staff

Man Acquitted In Phylicia Barnes Case Found Guilty In New Baltimore County Trial

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close