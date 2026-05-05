Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Top 15 States With The Highest Gas Prices Right Now (May 2026)

If you’ve been wondering where gas is the most expensive right now, here are the 15 states with the highest gas prices and what drivers are paying.

Published on May 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Gas station. Pistols with gasoline and diesel fuel at a car gas station
Source: Grigorenko / Getty

Top 15 States With The Highest Gas Prices Right Now (May 2026)

Gas prices are climbing again across the country, and depending on where you live, filling up your tank could cost you a lot more than the national average.

As of May 5, 2026, the national average sits around $4.48 per gallon, but several states are well above that mark due to taxes, supply issues, and regional policies.

RELATED: Inflation Hit Highest 1 Month Spike In 4 Years Due To Iran War

RELATED: Indiana Gas Prices Soar, GasBuddy Weighs in on Iran Situation

RELATED: Rep Greg Porter: Gas Tax Suspension By Braun is Mostly Political Posturing

If you’ve been wondering where gas is the most expensive right now, here are the 15 states with the highest gas prices and what drivers are paying.

15. Florida — ~$4.11


14. New York — ~$4.13


13. Pennsylvania — ~$4.14


12. Utah — ~$4.20


11. Idaho — ~$4.33


10. Illinois — ~$4.38


9. Arizona — ~$4.70


8. Indiana — ~$4.78


7. Michigan — ~$4.80


6. Ohio — ~$4.87


5. Nevada — ~$4.95


4. Oregon — ~$4.99


3. Washington — ~$5.39


2. Hawaii — ~$5.65


1. California — ~$6.10

Gas prices are once again hitting drivers hard, and where you live plays a major role in how much you’re paying at the pump.

With global tensions and supply issues continuing to impact oil prices, don’t be surprised if these numbers continue to shift in the coming weeks.

Stay locked in with Hot 100.9 for more updates on trending news, everyday costs, and what’s impacting your wallet.

Top 15 States With The Highest Gas Prices Right Now (May 2026) was originally published on hot1009.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
Opinion  |  Zack Linly

Southern Poverty Law Center Indicted By DOJ For Using Paid Informants

Crime  |  Shannon Dawson

Shreveport Mass Shooting: What We Know After 8 Children Killed

Local  |  Deion Allen

MLB Reveals Full All-Star Week 2026 Schedule: Here's what to know

Local  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore City Schools Names Dr. Jermaine Dawson as New CEO

Opinion  |  Anoa Changa-Peck

Trump Admin’s Attack On Civil Rights Groups Is A Call To Action

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close