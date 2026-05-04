Source: Al Drago / Getty

Travelers in the Baltimore-Washington region will soon have more flight options as JetBlue Airways prepares to begin service at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Airport officials announced that JetBlue will officially launch operations on July 9, 2026, marking a major expansion in travel choices for passengers across Maryland and the National Capital region. The airline will offer three daily nonstop flights between BWI Marshall Airport and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, giving travelers a convenient option for both leisure and business travel to South Florida.

Later this year, JetBlue plans to expand its presence even further. Beginning November 2, 2026, the airline will introduce service between BWI Marshall Airport and San Juan, Puerto Rico, opening up another popular destination for travelers seeking Caribbean getaways or visiting family.

Airport leadership says the addition of JetBlue reflects strong and growing demand for air travel in the region.

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“We are thrilled to welcome JetBlue, which means more convenience and more access to key travel destinations,” said Shannetta Griffin, Executive Director and CEO of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. “We remain committed to working with airlines to strengthen and expand air service opportunities.”

BWI Marshall Airport continues to play a key role as a major transportation hub, offering roughly 300 daily nonstop departures to nearly 90 domestic and international destinations. The airport also has a significant economic footprint, generating an estimated $11.3 billion annually and supporting more than 107,000 jobs across Maryland and the surrounding region.

With JetBlue’s arrival, travelers can expect more flexibility, competitive fares, and expanded access to popular destinations just in time for peak summer travel.

JetBlue Set to Launch Service at BWI Marshall Airport This Summer was originally published on 92q.com