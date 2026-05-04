Baltimore Records Lowest April Homicides in Over 50 Years

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Baltimore recorded its lowest number of homicides for the month of April in more than five decades, with just four killings reported, according to city data. The milestone marks the fewest homicides in a single month since at least 1970 and comes amid a broader decline in violent crime across the city, CBS Baltimore reports.

So far in 2026, Baltimore has reported 33 homicides and 89 non-fatal shootings as of May 1. At the same point last year, the city had recorded 37 homicides and 101 non-fatal shootings, reflecting a 10.8 percent drop in homicides and an 11.9 percent decrease in non-fatal shootings.

City leaders point to the Group Violence Reduction Strategy as a key factor behind the improvements. The initiative brings together law enforcement, the mayor’s office and prosecutors to target repeat violent offenders while also offering support services to those at risk.

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“This is historic and hard-fought progress, but our work is not done,” said Brandon Scott. “Any life lost to violence in our city is one too many.”

Since launching in 2022, the strategy has led to more than 640 arrests and helped connect over 376 individuals with social services and resources. The program has continued to expand, including into South Baltimore in July 2025.

Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates said the progress reflects a collective effort across the community.

“This record low is an achievement that belongs to every engaged Baltimorean who shows up for their community,” Bates said. “It is a sign of what is possible when we work together with purpose, but it is not the finish line.”

Police data also shows enforcement efforts remain active. As of April 25, officers have seized more than 626 firearms this year, including 64 ghost guns, and made nearly 407 gun-related arrests.

In addition to the drop in violent crime, several non-violent offenses are also trending downward. Carjackings have fallen 38 percent, burglaries are down 17 percent, auto thefts have decreased 11 percent and robberies are down 16 percent compared to the same time last year.

Baltimore Records Lowest April Homicides in Over 50 Years was originally published on 92q.com