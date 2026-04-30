Baltimore Housing Authority Launching New Waiting List System With Location Choices

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The Housing Authority of Baltimore City is preparing to roll out a major update to how its public housing waiting list operates, introducing a new location-based system that will require current applicants to take action.

The update applies specifically to individuals already on a Public Housing waiting list through Housing Authority of Baltimore City. Officials say applicants will need to log in and update their existing applications once the changes go into effect to remain eligible for housing opportunities.

Under the new system, HABC will shift to what it calls a Location-Based Waiting List model. This approach gives applicants more control over where they want to live by allowing them to select specific housing developments. Applicants can choose up to three locations, creating a more personalized path to placement based on preference and availability.