Paige Bueckers Breaks Her Silence On Azzi Fudd Relationship, Succinctly Says It’s ‘Nobody’s Business But Our Own’

Paige Bueckers is finally responding to the constant questions surrounding her personal relationship with Azzi Fudd.

Source: Steph Chambers / Getty

Amid all of the speculation about their dating life and whether or not they’re still together, Bueckers has finally addressed her relationship with Azzi Fudd, insisting it’s “nobody’s business but [their] own.”

As the top pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Dallas selected Bueckers out of UConn. The following year, the Wings had the first overall selection once again, and used it to draft Fudd, Bueckers’ former UConn teammate and girlfriend.

Despite all of the rumors surrounding the state of their relationship, at Fudd’s introductory media session, team PR declined to answer questions about her relationship with Bueckers. Now, however, Bueckers has chosen to speak on the matter, hoping to shut down any further speculation.

In a prepared statement to reporters on Monday, Bueckers told ESPN’s Alexa Philippou, “Quite frankly, I believe me and Azzi’s personal relationship is nobody’s business but our own. And what we choose to share is completely up to us.” “We’ve never let anything that happens off the court carry onto the court, and that’s what we’ll continue to do,” she continued. “Azzi Fudd was the No. 1 draft pick because she earned it, and it had nothing to do with me and everything to do with who she is as a human being, who she is the basketball player.”

According to Philippou, Paige also said that she only plans on addressing this once.

Bueckers and Fudd first made their relationship public in July 2025, during WNBA All-Star Weekend. Their connection dates back to 2017, when they met at a USA Basketball U16 camp.

The pair were teammates at UConn from 2021 through 2025 and helped guide the program to a national championship in their final season together. After that title run, Bueckers entered the 2025 WNBA Draft and was selected first overall, later validating the pick by earning Rookie of the Year honors in her debut season with Dallas.

Fudd opted to remain at UConn for an additional year before declaring for the 2026 draft, where she too was taken No. 1 overall by the Wings.

The post Paige Bueckers Breaks Her Silence On Azzi Fudd Relationship, Succinctly Says It’s ‘Nobody’s Business But Our Own’ appeared first on Bossip.

Paige Bueckers Breaks Her Silence On Azzi Fudd Relationship, Succinctly Says It’s ‘Nobody’s Business But Our Own’ was originally published on bossip.com