Source:

OK, y’all, we have got to talk about this feud between white supremacist and unintentional Jigsaw cosplayer Laura Loomer and former Trump humper and wannabe white supremacist Candace Owens. It’s an odd case, not because it involves Loomer being disgustingly racist towards a Black woman — that’s pretty much all she’s ever had to offer the media world besides hateful Islamophobia and observable bitterness, probably over not being President Donald Trump’s next baby mamma — but because, this time, the Black woman she’s coming for is almost as abhorrent as she is.

For those who haven’t been keeping up with all the infighting that has been happening in the MAGA world, Owens and other conservatives like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones and Megyn Kelly have turned on the MAGA messiah, largely over his bone-headed war in Iran, but also because Trump has made a daily, possibly hourly habit of spiraling in public, either on social media or whenever he’s in front of a camera.

Anyway, I don’t know if Loomer is mad at all of the formerly MAGA-fied turncoats, but she’s definitely very upset at Candace for not earning the moniker “Klandace” the way she used to.

Love Opinion? Get more! Join the WOLB Talk 1010 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Seriously though, Loomer’s just going in extra hard on Owens because she hates Black people — even Black people who hate Black people.

Recently, Loomer flew off into another angry, racist rant, calling Owens a “nappy-headed Black b—h” and a “resentful, ghetto Black b—h” before spilling tea (or whatever KKKarens call it) about Owens’ personal life.

“There’s a lot of people who are really afraid of this nappy-headed Black b—h who just has a lot to say and not really a lot to offer,” Loomer said. “I’m not afraid of Candace Owens, and I’m happy to match her energy. I’m happy to wrestle in the mud with that. Roll around and hurl insults back and forth with her if that’s what she wants to do. There’s really, honestly, nothing that this woman can do to me. There’s nothing that Candace Owens can say about me that’s going to harm me.”

First of all — who TF is afraid of Candace Owens? Who has literally ever been intimidated by the Black woman who made hating Juneteenth for white nationalist brownie points her entire public persona? Who has even been afraid to debate her?

Not that Loomer — or as I call her, Klanny Nanny McBotched-in-the-Face — is any scarier, unless you’ve turned out all the lights and said her name in the mirror five times or something like that. I just think it’s funny that Loomer thinks she’s some fearless media warrior for going after a fellow conservative podcaster who gets offended by seeing Minnie Mouse in a pantsuit.

Anyway, moving on to the more important issue of who TF Loomer is calling a “nappy-headed Black b—h.”

First and foremost, it must be understood that this is how Loomer gets people to pay attention to her. Racism and rage bait are pretty much all she is under that motionless plastic mask that may or may not be her actual face.

This was the case when she called Rep. Jasmine Crockett a “ghetto Black b—h.” It was the case when she called Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee a “ghetto b—h” immediately after the late congresswoman died from pancreatic cancer. It was the case when she called former Vice President Kamala Harris, New York AG Letitia James, and Fulton County DA Fani Willis “meritless DEI Shaniquas,” and it’s still what motivates her to intentionally antagonize Black people by calling Owens similar slurs. It’s all just very boring at this point.

Still, I suppose we shouldn’t accept it.

Don’t get me wrong: I’m of the opinion that when you lie down with white supremacist dogs, you wake up with white supremacist fleas, and Owens spent far too many years serving as a Black mouthpiece for white grievances and making it a point to publicly stand against every Black Lives Matter-related cause that Black people rallied behind for me to truly care when she’s on the receiving end of white bigotry. Still, it’s kind of like this: I get to make fun of my cousins, but you better STFU about them and don’t let me catch you laughing too hard at my jokes. Owens might be a self-loathing Auntie Ruckus who Black people have no reason to go to bat for, but when Loomer calls her a ghetto Black b—h, she’s really calling all Black women Black b—–s, and all Black people ghetto.

And we just can’t allow it — even when it’s kind of funny.

Of course, Owens has been trying her best to keep up in the online back-and-forth between her and Loomer, who also used her platform to gossip about Owens being “in a relationship with a gay man” and having a husband who hates her, whatever all that is about. (Sorry, I just don’t follow Real Housewives of MAGA Minstrels and Mangled Mistresses like that.)

Owens has clapped back by calling Laura “Larry” and taking digs at her personal life as well, but, unfortunately, it only underscored that she never spent enough time around Black people and, thus, never learned how to roast people all that effectively.

Owens might not be great with clapbacks, but she’s never been shy about amplifying a scandal when it’s convenient. Here she is calling Loomer a “malignant sexual predator” as she talks about groping allegations against Loomer.

Honestly, these two probably deserve each other.

SEE ALSO:

Laura Loomer Calls Obamas ‘Anti-White Racists.’ Trump Shares Her Post



Laura Loomer Calls Jasmine Crockett A ‘Ghetto Black B—h’



Candace Owens Sued By French President For Repeatedly Claiming France’s First Lady Is ‘In Fact A Man’



Candace Owens Is In No Position To Question Anyone’s Blackness





Laura Loomer And Candace Owens Are Beefing, And It’s Racist, Problematic, Scandalous And Hilarious All At Once was originally published on newsone.com