Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Nine juveniles have been identified and charges are pending against five following a fight in Towson earlier this week, according to Baltimore County Police.

Officers responded around 3:40 p.m. on April 20 to the unit block of Lambourne Road for reports of a “physical disturbance.” Investigators believe the altercation began as a verbal dispute at school and involved juveniles who were already familiar with one another, WBAL reports.

The group ranges in age from 11 to 14 years old, police said. Authorities announced that five of the juveniles are now facing second-degree assault charges after additional evidence helped identify those involved. Two juveniles under the age of 13 will not face charges.

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As of now, none of the juveniles are in custody. Officers are continuing efforts to contact and notify their parents.

The incident gained widespread attention after a video circulated on social media showing what appeared to be a group of juveniles surrounding and assaulting one individual on a public sidewalk near Towson Promenade around 3:30 p.m. Monday. However, a police spokesperson said the department has not verified the authenticity of that video.

Police also reported a second incident tied to some of the same students. On Tuesday, a disturbance broke out inside Dumbarton Middle School during a meeting with a School Resource Officer. Authorities said a student and their parent left the office and became involved in a physical altercation with another student in a hallway.

Following that incident, the parent was issued a trespass notice and is no longer allowed on school property, officials said.

Towson Fight Involving Juveniles Leads To Assault Charges, Police Say was originally published on 92q.com