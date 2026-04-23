Racist Houston Cop Relieved Of Duties After Viral N-Word-Laced Rant

Source: Ashley Gonzalez / Screenshot

Look, we all hate to see a racist cop — because Black people have enough to fear, being over policed, without Klan members with badges and guns patrolling our streets — but one thing we should all love to see is a racist cop, who is so racist they can’t help but out themselves in the most public way possible. For example, one police officer in Houston really seems to “hate Black people” and hate her job as well, so much so that she recorded herself slinging around racial slurs while ranting about how much she hates us in a city where roughly a quarter of the population is Black.

Meet Houston police officer Ashley Gonzalez.

Despite being a woman of color, who the white nationalist Trump administration would throw in the back of an ICE van just as soon as they would throw a Black person into the back of a patrol car or under the anti-DEI bus, Gonzalez seems to have plenty of hate in her heart to be vehemently anti-Black.

“I f–king hate n—–s,” she can be heard declaring as she recorded herself sitting in her vehicle. “I f–king hate chimps.”

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“Y’all don’t know how good it felt to say n—-r out loud like goddamn, n—-r. I felt like I was back in the Marine Corps,” the former Marine said later on in the nearly two-minute video. “I kid you not. I don’t know what the f–k came over me. I grabbed that n—-r by the neck and I was like, ‘Come here you f—–g n—-r,’ and oh, my God, I felt like the world just stopped. It was just peace.”

At one point in the video, she even went as far as to say, flat-out, that if she were to respond to a 911 call and a Black person was at the scene, she would take them to jail, no questions asked, which, along with the apparent feeling of euphoria she gets from committing violent acts of police brutality against Black people, is exactly what we fear when we talk about racial profiling.

According to KHOU 11, officials with the Houston Police Department reported that, while Gonzalez is technically still an employee of the department, she was relieved of duty after posting the video and was ordered to turn in her badge and gun. HPD also said Gonzalez is currently not allowed to perform any police duties, pending the investigation into her actions, and when that investigation is complete, she will either be reinstated or indefinitely suspended, meaning she will be fired and deemed ineligible to be rehired — by that department, at least.

Over the years, we’ve published several stories about police officers who lost their jobs after getting caught in racist recordings, posting racism on social media, or committing racist acts against Black civilians, only to be hired by another police department, often within the same state.

Also, it can’t be emphasized enough that cops expressing their hatred for Black people is far from uncommon. Gonzalez isn’t even the first cop to publicly declare, “I hate Black people.” But they don’t have to say it explicitly for their racism to be apparent.

Last year, the entire Los Angeles Police Department came under fire after an officer working in LAPD’s recruitment office secretly recorded roughly 90 conversations between officers and supervisors openly discussing their animus toward Black and Latino people.

There shouldn’t even be a sliver of a chance that Gonzalez could return to work after recording herself calling Black people the N-word several times, saying she hates us, and that she would arrest us on sight just because she can, and yet, here we are.

Anyway, the Houston Police Officers’ Union responded to Gonzalez’s actions by offering a standard, obligatory statement denouncing her racism and claiming it doesn’t represent the department as a whole. Of course, the union also seems to be questioning “the authenticity of this video,” which one could argue backs the idea that even when cops see plainly the truth that is right in front of them, they instinctively want to give their own every benefit of the doubt.

“The Houston Police Officers’ Union is extremely disturbed by a video circulating on social media regarding an officer making offensive, racist comments,” the union said. “In no way does the HPOU or its leadership condone or tolerate racist behavior from any of our officers. The Houston Police Department prides itself as being the most diverse police department in the nation, largely a product of the collaborative changes to civil service law that the HPOU and the Department have made through our meet and confer process. It is our belief that the Department is diligently working to confirm the authenticity of this video and will take appropriate measures to ensure public confidence and trust between our Department and our community.”

Yeah — we shall see.

SEE ALSO:

Memphis Cop Under Fire For Racist Comments



LAPD Caught In Racist Recording Scandal



Michigan Cop Blames Police Violence On ‘Too Many Minorities’





Racist Houston Cop Relieved Of Duties After Viral N-Word-Laced Rant was originally published on newsone.com