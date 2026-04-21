Baltimore Launches Security Deposit Assistance Program To Help Renters Move

Source: Wirestock / Getty Baltimore City is offering financial relief to renters through its Security Deposit Assistance Program (SDAP), aimed at helping eligible residents cover the upfront cost of securing housing. The program provides assistance for security deposits of up to $2,000 for qualifying applicants who are moving within Baltimore City or relocating from outside the county into the city. To be eligible, applicants must earn at or below 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI) and must already have a confirmed rental unit with a signed lease or letter of intent dated on or after April 16, 2026. The lease must be for a minimum of six months.

Applicants are required to submit documentation including a signed lease or intent letter detailing rent, deposit amount, and lease terms, along with proof of income and a valid photo ID. Love WOLB Talk 1010? Get more! Join the WOLB Talk 1010 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Payments are made directly to landlords rather than tenants. Landlords must also provide documentation, including proof that the rental unit is licensed, property taxes are paid, and necessary financial forms such as a W-9 and banking information. The amount of assistance is based on the security deposit required by the landlord, with a maximum of $2,000. If the deposit exceeds that amount, tenants are responsible for covering the difference before assistance is issued.

The program is limited to a one-time payment per applicant. Once a completed application is submitted, processing and payment may take up to 14 business days. City officials say the initiative is designed to reduce barriers to housing and make it easier for residents to secure stable living arrangements in Baltimore.



