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Dunkin’ Is Back With Another Million Free Coffees

Published on April 21, 2026

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HHS Secretary RFK Jr Calls Out Dunkin Donuts On Safety Of Sugary Food Offerings
Justin Sullivan

After surprising fans with over a million free coffees on April Fools’ Day, Dunkin’ is brewing up another giveaway.

The coffee chain has confirmed it will offer another one million free coffees on Tuesday, April 21. Dunkin’ Rewards members can take advantage of the deal by using the promo code FREECOFFEE1 in the Dunkin’ app starting at 9 a.m. local time, while supplies last.

The promotion was first teased on the company’s social media channels on Friday, April 17. Once claimed, customers will have seven days to redeem their free coffee.

Keep in mind, the offer excludes cold brew and extra-large hot coffees, and is limited to one reward per customer.

Dunkin’ Is Back With Another Million Free Coffees was originally published on 92q.com

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