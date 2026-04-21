Listen Live
Close
Local

Woman Found Dead Under Howard Street Bridge, Police Investigating

Police Investigate After Woman Found Dead Beneath Howard Street Bridge

Published on April 21, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Lights
Source: Radio ONE / General

Police are investigating after a woman’s body was recovered from the water Monday, according to a spokesperson.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of North Howard Street for the incident.

Authorities said the woman was pulled from the water beneath the Howard Street bridge.

Her body will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office, where officials will work to confirm her identity and determine the cause of death.

Police Investigate After Woman Found Dead Beneath Howard Street Bridge was originally published on 92q.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Politics  |  Shannon Dawson

Rebecca Pearce Becomes Youngest Person To Run For Bowie Mayor

Local  |  Editor Staff

Toll Debt Relief? Maryland Lawmakers Consider New Plan For Drivers

Business & Economy  |  Shannon Dawson

Black Women Built Their Own Lanes, Now Those Lanes Are Under Attack

Opinion  |  Zack Linly

Trump Wants To Privatize TSA, And So Did Project 2025. Coincidence?

Local  |  Editor Staff

Orioles 2026 Theme Nights Are Here And They’re Going Big

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close