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Zay Flowers Blames Ravens Practices for Injuries

Zay Flowers Blames Ravens Practice Grind for Team’s Injury Problems

Published on April 20, 2026

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Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL 2025
Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is raising questions about the team’s past practice intensity, suggesting it may have played a role in the organization’s ongoing injury issues.

Speaking on the “4th & Short Podcast,” Flowers pointed to former head coach John Harbaugh and a demanding practice culture that often included full-contact drills late into the season. According to Flowers, players were still participating in physically taxing one-on-one reps as late as Week 17, even as fatigue set in.

Baltimore has long been known for its physical identity, particularly in the AFC North, where tough, hard-hitting play is expected. However, Flowers believes that same approach may have contributed to the team’s inability to stay healthy during critical stretches of the season.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been one of the most notable examples. In eight NFL seasons, Jackson has completed just one full year without missing time due to injury. He missed the final portion of both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, impacting the Ravens’ playoff chances.

Injuries were also a major storyline during the 2025 season, with multiple key players sidelined early, weakening both sides of the ball and contributing to an inconsistent year.

Now, under new head coach Jesse Minter, the team is expected to take a different approach. Flowers says Minter plans to maintain competitive practices while reducing wear and tear on players’ bodies.

As the Ravens head into the 2026 season, the focus will be on whether adjustments to practice intensity can help the team stay healthy and contend deeper into the postseason.

Zay Flowers Blames Ravens Practice Grind for Team’s Injury Problems was originally published on 92q.com

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