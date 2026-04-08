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Wes Moore Signs $70.8B Maryland Budget Without Tax Hikes

Gov. Wes Moore Signs $70.8B Budget Without Raising Taxes

Published on April 8, 2026

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Maryland Gov. Wes Moore signed the state’s fiscal year 2027 budget into law Wednesday morning, finalizing a nearly $70.8 billion spending plan.

State leaders say the budget was designed to close a $1.5 billion deficit without raising taxes or fees. Moore emphasized that commitment while speaking to reporters.

“We said we were going to do it without raising taxes and without raising fees on the people of Maryland,” Moore said. “This budget protects our people and makes life a little more affordable.”

The plan builds on an initial proposal that included roughly $900 million in cuts and other cost-saving measures. It also reduces government spending by $154 million between 2026 and 2027 while maintaining 8% in the state’s Rainy Day Fund. According to Moore, the fund balance grew from $108 million to $250 million by the time the budget passed.

Under the new budget, local governments will take on a larger share of retirement costs for teachers, librarians, and community college employees.

Major investments are directed toward education, public safety, and energy relief. The budget allocates $10.2 billion for public schools, a roughly 6% increase over last year, along with $124.1 million for local law enforcement and $73.7 million for economic development projects.

Moore also highlighted $100 million in utility fee relief, aimed at lowering energy costs for residents. “People are upset when they open their utility bills, and they should be,” he said.

Additional funding includes $10.6 million for the Department of Juvenile Services, $30 million for corrections and public safety facility maintenance, and $73.7 million to support 242 housing and revitalization projects across the state. The budget also sets aside $54 million for quantum energy investments and roughly $100 million in business tax cuts.

A supplemental budget proposal unveiled in March adds $53 million in spending. That includes $36 million for the Developmental Disabilities Administration, $5.5 million for Maryland Department of Health facilities, and another $5.5 million to improve operations within the Department of Juvenile Services.

The supplemental plan also strengthens oversight, with $2.5 million for the Department of Budget and Management’s Audit and Compliance Unit, $2.3 million for the Comptroller’s Compliance Division, and $5 million to address repeat audit findings. An additional $5 million will go to the Board of Public Works’ Contingent Fund to help respond to unexpected statewide emergencies.

Gov. Wes Moore Signs $70.8B Budget Without Raising Taxes was originally published on 92q.com

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