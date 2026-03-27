Listen Live
Close
Local

TSA Shortages Cause Delays at BWI Airport

BWI Airport Faces Long Security Lines Amid TSA Staffing Shortages

Published on March 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Travelers passing through BWI Airport experienced lengthy security wait times again Friday morning, as ongoing TSA staffing shortages continue to disrupt operations nationwide.

The partial government shutdown has left TSA employees without pay for 42 days as of Friday, leading to increased sick call-outs and resignations among staff.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), TSA call-out rates at BWI have averaged 29.1% daily.

While some travelers reported that lines moved steadily on Thursday, wait times still ranged from 30 to 60 minutes. Airport officials are advising passengers to arrive at least three hours before their scheduled departure times.

Sources also report that nearly 500 TSA officers have resigned during the shutdown, with thousands more calling out. In response, President Trump has begun deploying ICE agents to assist with staffing shortages at airports.

BWI Airport Faces Long Security Lines Amid TSA Staffing Shortages was originally published on 92q.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Local  |  @PersiaNicole

Maryland Senate Passes Student Phone Ban Bill

Local  |  Editor Staff

Perring Parkway Shut Down Following Road Rage Shooting in Baltimore County

Celebrity  |  Jason Lee

Anthony Marsh Jr.’s Father Files Wrongful Death Suit Against 3 Alleged Killers In Deadly Teen Girl Fight

Local  |  @PersiaNicole

Lamar Jackson Adjusts Contract to Give Baltimore Ravens $40M in Cap Space

News  |  Shannon Dawson

Why Is Haiti Using Explosive Drones Against Gangs — And Why Are Critics Alarmed?

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close