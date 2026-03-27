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Baltimore Rolls Out Free Spring Break Activities for Teens

Published on March 27, 2026

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Baltimore Maryland downtown city marina on Inner Harbor
Source: Cavan Images / Paul Giamou / Getty

As spring break kicks off across Baltimore City and County, parents and community members are looking for safe, fun, and productive ways to keep teens engaged while school is out.

City Hall is stepping in with a full week of spring break activities designed for youth ages 14 to 18, mixing creativity, sports, gaming, and real-life skills.

Things get started Monday, March 30, with a Sneaker Lab where teens can design custom kicks inspired by Charm City.

Location: Towanda Recreation Center | 4100 Towanda Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215
Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Teams can register by texting 410-627-5993 with a team name and full names of each participant.

On Tuesday, March 31, it’s all about competition with a 3-on-3 basketball tournament at Rita Church Community Center.

Location: Rita Church Community Center | 2101 St. Lo Drive, Baltimore, MD 21213
Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, April 1 brings gaming to the forefront, with a PC gaming session at Medfield Recreation Center.

Location: Medfield Recreation Center | 1501 Woodheights Ave, Baltimore, MD 21211
Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Thursday, April 2, teens can build money management skills during a budgeting and shopping workshop at Roosevelt Recreation Center.

Location: Roosevelt Recreation Center | 1221 W. 36th Street, Baltimore, MD 21211
Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Also on Thursday, there’s a “Teach Me How to Beat” makeup workshop led by a professional artist for those interested in beauty and self-expression.

Location: Samuel F.B. Morse Recreation Center | 424 S. Pulaski Street, Baltimore, MD
Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

From the court to the classroom to creative spaces, the city’s spring break lineup is giving teens plenty of ways to stay active, learn something new, and have fun all week long.

Baltimore Rolls Out Free Spring Break Activities for Teens was originally published on 92q.com

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