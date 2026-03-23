'No Kings' Protest Set To Become Largest In US History

Organizers planning over 3,000 events across all 50 states, surpassing previous 'No Kings' protests.

Source: Connecticut Public Broadcasting / Getty

A new wave of nationwide demonstrations is set to take place this weekend, as organizers behind the “No Kings” movement prepare what they say could become the largest protest in American history. Read and find out more information about the protest inside.

With thousands of events already planned across the country, No Kings’ mobilization reflects growing public concern over the current political climate and the direction of U.S. democracy. On March 28, the organizers are set to host what might be the largest protest in this country’s history.

According to Fast Company, the upcoming protests include more than 3,000 community-led events spanning all 50 states and every congressional district. That number already surpasses previous “No Kings” demonstrations, including the October 2025 event, which drew an estimated 7 million participants nationwide.

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Organizers say the rapid expansion signals a broad and diverse coalition of Americans who are unified around a central message. The official No Kings platform emphasizes that the demonstrations are rooted in the belief that power belongs to the people, not to any singular authority. As stated on their website, “In America, we have no kings,” a phrase that has become the rallying cry for participants across political and geographic lines.

A wide network of advocacy groups, including Indivisible, the ACLU, and the American Federation of Teachers, is coordinating the protests. Leaders within the movement point to a range of concerns driving turnout, including economic instability, immigration enforcement practices, and ongoing military conflicts abroad.

Ezra Levin, co-executive director of Indivisible, told Fast Company that the scale of the upcoming March 28 demonstrations reflects a shared urgency among Americans.

“We will be in every single congressional district,” Levin said, emphasizing that participation is expected from both traditionally liberal and conservative regions.

The movement’s momentum has been building throughout the past year. Earlier protests in June and October 2025 drew millions, signaling what many organizers describe as a sustained and expanding push for civic engagement. This latest action is positioned as a continuation of that energy, with even more events being added daily.

Organizers also stress that the demonstrations are nonviolent and centered on democratic principles. The goal is to create space for collective expression while reinforcing the idea that civic participation remains a powerful tool for change.

With another major action — including a planned May Day general strike already on the horizon — the March 28 protests mark a pivotal moment for the movement. As turnout expectations continue to grow, the question now is not just how many people will show up, but how their voices may shape the national conversation moving forward.

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'No Kings' Protest Set To Become Largest In US History was originally published on newsone.com