Listen Live
Close
News

Jazzy Report: New Foster Care Legislation & Brain Health

Jazzy Report: New Foster Care Legislation & Brain Health

Legislation introduced to overhaul foster care policies, and brain-based findings on wellbeing.

Published on March 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Jazzy Report
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Jasmine Sanders and DL Hughley are back at it on The DL Hughley Show, serving up the latest “Jazzy Report” with the kind of raw honesty and humor our community relies on.

From alarming legislative proposals targeting vulnerable youth to new health studies that might make you rethink your evening wind-down routine. If you missed the conversation, we’ve got you covered with the highlights you need to know.

New Foster Care Legislation—A Threat to Our Youth
Jasmine highlighted a deeply troubling development in the child welfare system proposed legislation that would allow Children’s Services to place some foster children in juvenile detention centers, even if they have never been charged with a crime. By creating a new classification called “children in need of heightened supervision,” the courts would gain the power to send innocent youth straight to “juvie jail.” As the segment pointed out, the underlying motivation appears to be financial gain, effectively institutionalizing vulnerable kids for profit. For our community, which already disproportionately navigates the harsh realities of the foster care and juvenile justice systems, this news is a massive red flag. We must protect our youth and push back against policies that treat children as commodities rather than kids who need a safe, loving home.


 

READ MORE STORIES ON THEDLHUGHLEYSHOW.COM:

Everyday Drinking and Its Impact on Brain Health
Jasmine shifted the conversation to our physical well-being, specifically focusing on brain health. She shared eye-opening research revealing that drinking just one average glass of wine or beer a day can begin to shrink your overall brain volume. The study noted that as the number of daily drinks rises, the damage worsens. People who consumed three alcohol units a day saw a reduction in both white and gray matter, effectively aging their brains by an additional 3.5 years. In a culture where having a drink to unwind after a long day is incredibly common, this information is a crucial wake-up call. Prioritizing our health means making informed choices, and understanding how casual drinking impacts our long-term mental sharpness is vital for our community’s wellness.


STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Jazzy Report: New Foster Care Legislation & Brain Health was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Local  |  Brian James

EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Howard County During Storms

National  |  Joe Jurado

Nashville Republicans Blame DEI For Winter Storm Power Outages. No, Seriously

Opinion  |  By Dr. Stacey Patton

Why Black Americans Should Be Paying Attention To ICE Raids And Global Criminal Networks In Oklahoma

7 Items
News  |  Matty Willz

7 Ways Daylight Saving Time Messes With Your Brain

News  |  Carl Nelson

Dr. Melina Abdullah on BLM, Carl Snowden on Civil Rights Silence, & Seasonal Music with Bill Carpenter

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close