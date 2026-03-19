Tina Knowles' Gumbo Booth At Houston Rodeo Was Temporarily Shut Down By The Health Department

The Houston Health Department confirmed that Mama Tina’s Gumbo was briefly shut down during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Tina Knowles—the mother of Beyoncé and Solange, widely known as Mama Tina—introduced the world to her Creole gumbo at this year’s rodeo, drawing major attention.

The dish, which is described as a treasured family recipe that Knowles says she has refined over decades, quickly generated excitement among fans eager to taste a meal connected to Beyoncé and her upbringing. After so much attention, however, the Houston Health Department revealed that the booth was temporarily shut down on Monday, March 16, before reopening on Wednesday, per a local Houston news station.

Rodeo officials initially pointed to “clerical issues” as the reason for the two-day closure. However, just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the Houston Health Department issued a statement clarifying that the shutdown stemmed from “a result of a complaint investigation.”

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo released the following statement:

“All Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo exhibitors must comply with all the rules, regulations, and requirements of the Fire Marshal, the City of Houston Health Department and any governmental entity having jurisdiction over these premises. To our knowledge, Mama Tina’s has been cooperative with the City of Houston Health Department and has worked closely with them to address the identified clerical issues. Mama Tina’s has since reopened under the guidance of the Houston Health Department.”

The Houston Health Department released the following statement:

“On Monday, March 16, 2026, the Houston Health Department issued a temporary closure of Mama Tina’s Gumbo booth at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo as a result of a complaint investigation. The vendor was cooperative with the department’s recommendations and passed a subsequent inspection. It was authorized to reopen on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.”

The woman who allegedly filed a complaint with the health department posted to social media, showing everything she had to do after going to the hospital to find the source of her illness. She claims to have gotten sick after eating at Mama Tina’s Gumbo.

Tina Knowles' Gumbo Booth At Houston Rodeo Was Temporarily Shut Down By The Health Department was originally published on bossip.com