Man Killed By SWAT Confirmed As Security For Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Source: Ron Jenkins / Getty

A man who was shot and killed by a Dallas SWAT team last Wednesday has been identified as a member of Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s security detail.

CBS News reports that 39-year-old Diamon-Mazairre Robinson was allegedly driving a GMC Yukon with stolen government license plates when the Dallas Police Department pursued him. Robinson barricaded himself in the Children’s Medical Center Dallas’ parking garage, resulting in a SWAT team tear-gassing him. He exited the car with a gun, which is when the SWAT team shot and killed him. Robinson was found with 11 weapons in his possession, and the gun he pulled on the officers was allegedly stolen.

Robinson was arrested several times between 2009 and 2017, and active warrants were out for his arrest. He was arrested for theft multiple times in Dallas, Duncanville, Irving, and Dallas County, as well as by the Texas Department of Public Safety. His arrests led to several felony and misdemeanor charges, and his sentences included fines and probation.

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Robinson was also under federal investigation for impersonating a police officer. Making the situation even more bizarre is that Robinson forged a new identity as “Mike King,” which enabled him to join Rep. Crockett’s security detail.

As “Mike King,” Robinson ran a business called Off Duty Police Services, which placed off-duty police officers into security details. Some of the officers told CBS News that Robinson told them he was an undercover federal officer, which they believe may have led to the federal investigation into Robinson for impersonating law enforcement.

Crockett released a statement addressing the situation and her concern that Robinson was able to join her security detail despite his criminal record. “The fact that an individual was able to somehow circumvent the vetting processes for something as sensitive as security for members of Congress highlights the loopholes and shortcomings in many of our systems,” the statement reads. “This is incredibly alarming, especially for those members who receive high volumes of credible and sophisticated death threats.”

The Hill notes that Crockett added that her office followed the proper House protocols to add additional security to her team. “We were approved to use this vendor, who also provided security services for additional entities in the local community and worked closely with law enforcement agencies, including Capitol Police,” she said.

Despite his past, Crockett’s office released a statement expressing grief at Robinson’s passing and emphasizing that at no point did he ever appear to be anything other than who he said he was. “We are praying for the friends and family of the man that we knew as Mike King,” the statement reads. “There was never any reason to suspect that he wasn’t who he held himself out to be. He never endangered our team, worked diligently, coordinated with local law enforcement, and maintained positive relationships throughout the community.

“As a former public defender, the Congresswoman has always believed that people have an immense capacity for redemption and deserve second chances,” the statement adds. Crockett’s office said they will take no more questions about the matter until they receive more information.

SEE ALSO:

Jasmine Crockett Claps Back At JD Vance’s Racist Comments

Racist Host Says Rep. Crockett Pretends To Be ‘Hood’



Man Killed By SWAT Confirmed As Security For Rep. Jasmine Crockett was originally published on newsone.com