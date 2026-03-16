Oscar Winners and Nominees with Roots in the DMV

Goldie Hawn

From: Takoma Park, Maryland

Oscar Win: Best Supporting Actress (1970) – Cactus Flower

Before becoming a beloved comedy icon, Goldie Hawn grew up just outside Washington in Takoma Park. Her bubbly performance in Cactus Flower earned her an Academy Award early in her career.

Sandra Bullock

From: Arlington, Virginia

Oscar Win: Best Actress (2010) – The Blind Side

Sandra Bullock spent part of her childhood in Northern Virginia before becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest box office stars. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress for portraying Leigh Anne Tuohy in The Blind Side.

Julianne Moore

From: Northern Virginia

Oscar Win: Best Actress (2015) – Still Alice

Julianne Moore attended high school in Falls Church, Virginia before launching a career that would earn multiple Oscar nominations and a win for her powerful performance in Still Alice.

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From: Arlington, Virginia

Oscar Win: Best Actress (1984) – Terms of Endearment

Raised in Arlington, Shirley MacLaine became one of the most respected actresses of her generation. She finally won an Oscar after several nominations for her role in the emotional drama Terms of Endearment.

Warren Beatty

From: Arlington, Virginia

Oscar Win: Best Director (1982) – Reds

Shirley MacLaine’s younger brother also grew up in Arlington. Warren Beatty won the Academy Award for directing Reds, a sweeping historical drama about American journalist John Reed.

Barry Levinson

From: Baltimore, Maryland

Oscar Win: Best Director (1989) – Rain Man

Baltimore native Barry Levinson earned an Oscar for directing the critically acclaimed film Rain Man, which also won Best Picture.

Spike Jonze

From: Bethesda, Maryland

Oscar Win: Best Original Screenplay (2014) – Her

Spike Jonze spent much of his youth in Bethesda and Washington, D.C. He won an Academy Award for writing the futuristic love story Her.

Russell Williams II

From: Washington, D.C.

Oscar Wins: Best Sound – Glory (1989) and Dances with Wolves (1990)

Russell Williams II made history as the first African American to win multiple Oscars for sound mixing, earning recognition for his work on two major films.

Taraji P. Henson

From: Washington, D.C. / Prince George’s County, Maryland

Oscar Nomination: Best Supporting Actress (2009) – The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Before becoming a household name on television and film, Taraji P. Henson studied at Howard University and grew up in the DMV. Her performance in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button earned her an Academy Award nomination.