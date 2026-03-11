Ravens Agree To $112M Deal With Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Trey Hendrickson

Source: David Berding / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms with four time Pro Bowl edge rusher Trey Hendrickson on a four year, $112 million contract, according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

CBS Baltimore reports that the source requested anonymity because the contract cannot be finalized until the start of the new NFL league year at 4 p.m. EDT.

Baltimore’s move comes shortly after the team backed out of a high profile trade that would have brought Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby to the Ravens. Another person with knowledge of the situation told the AP that Crosby failed his physical, prompting the Ravens to withdraw from the agreement. That decision allowed Baltimore to retain the two first round draft picks it had reportedly offered in the proposed deal.

With Crosby no longer an option, the Ravens quickly turned their attention to Hendrickson, widely viewed as one of the top pass rushers available this offseason. The veteran defensive standout earned All Pro honors with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024 after leading the NFL with 17.5 sacks. Injuries limited Hendrickson to just seven games last season, during which he recorded four sacks.

Now 31 years old, Hendrickson brings significant experience and proven production to Baltimore’s defense. Over nine NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints and Bengals, he has totaled 81 career sacks and reached double digit sacks four times. His most dominant stretch came in 2023 and 2024, when he posted back to back seasons with 17.5 sacks.

The signing signals Baltimore’s continued push to strengthen its pass rush heading into the upcoming season.

