Shelonda Stokes Talks Revitalizing Downtown Baltimore On 92Q’s Quicksilva Morning Show

As part of Women’s History Month, the Quicksilva Morning Show on 92Q welcomed a special guest who is helping shape the future of Baltimore’s city center. Shelonda Stokes, president of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, joined hosts Chey Parker and Porkchop to discuss her work to uplift downtown and support local businesses.

Stokes described the Downtown Partnership’s mission as simple but impactful. “Our job is to make you fall in love with downtown,” she said. The organization works to ensure people want to live, work, play and invest in the city through a variety of initiatives that focus on safety, cleanliness and economic development.

One of the programs Stokes is most proud of is the Downtown Boost initiative, which has helped bring more than 20 Black-owned businesses to the area. The program launched during the COVID-19 pandemic when many believed downtown districts across the country were struggling to recover.

Through partnerships with property owners and sponsors, the Boost program provides up to $100,000 in support for selected businesses. The funding helps entrepreneurs open storefronts, improve their spaces and receive marketing and legal support to ensure long term success.

“We wanted to lean in and help invest,” Stokes said, highlighting businesses like art experiences and luxury furniture stores now operating in downtown Baltimore.

Stokes also reflected on her personal connection to the city. Growing up in Baltimore, she recalled working her first job cleaning the Inner Harbor at just 14 years old. Today, she leads an organization responsible for shaping the same area.

“That full circle moment is amazing,” she said.

Looking ahead, Stokes encouraged residents to stay engaged with downtown events and initiatives, including the upcoming State of Downtown event on April 16.

More information about Downtown Partnership events and programs can be found at downtownbaltimore.com.

Shelonda Stokes Talks Revitalizing Downtown Baltimore On 92Q’s Quicksilva Morning Show was originally published on 92q.com