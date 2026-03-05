Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Signs Executive Order to Protect Immigrant Rights

Source: Daniel Hanscom / Getty

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott signed a new executive order on Wednesday aimed at strengthening public safety while reinforcing protections for immigrant communities across the city.

The order, titled Protecting the Rights and Well-Being of Baltimore City Residents, reaffirms the city’s commitment to ensuring that all residents are treated with dignity and have access to safety and legal protections, regardless of immigration status.

City leaders say the move comes amid growing concerns about an increased presence of ICE agents in the region and the potential development of a new immigration detention center in Washington County.

In a statement announcing the order, Scott said recent federal immigration enforcement actions across the country have heightened fears within communities.

“The recent deployment of federal enforcement agents to cities across the United States, which has led to violent and deadly confrontations between civilians and law enforcement, has created chaos and fear within communities, while raising serious concerns regarding civil rights violations,” Scott said.

The executive order clarifies Baltimore’s policies regarding federal immigration enforcement and outlines steps the city is taking to support and protect its residents.

“Our immigrant neighbors are an integral part of Baltimore’s social and economic fabric,” Scott said. “They are our business owners, essential workers, homeowners, neighbors, and friends.”

As part of the initiative, the city will expand its Know Your Rights outreach efforts by launching a new webpage that explains residents’ constitutional rights. The page will also provide information about the Safe City Baltimore program, which offers legal screenings and support services for families impacted by immigration arrests.

The order also reinforces that ICE agents cannot enter city facilities without a judicial warrant. City agencies are prohibited from allowing federal agents to use municipal properties as staging or operational areas without proper authorization.

Additionally, the measure states that the Baltimore Police Department is not responsible for enforcing federal immigration laws. Officers are not permitted to ask about a person’s immigration status during routine interactions or detain someone based solely on their immigration status.

City officials also say they will regularly file Freedom of Information Act requests with the Department of Homeland Security to monitor immigration enforcement activities in Baltimore.

