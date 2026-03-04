Sorta Sorry? BAFTA Bigotry Bloke John Davidson Issues Insufficient Statement

The backlash from the bigotry put on display by John Davidson at the BAFTAs is still reverberating, and up until this point, we had not heard very much from the perpetrator himself.

That has changed.

According to People , Davidson has finally released a statement that was not as much of an apology; an apology a great many people, Black people specifically, would have wanted…

“I’ve been waiting all week until the dust settles after the weekend at the BAFTAs in London,” he wrote. “I would like to thank each and every one of you who have shown love, support and solidarity towards myself and the rest of the Tourette’s Community.”

“Your kind words and support have got me through a very difficult week,” Davidson continued.

Honestly, he could have just kept this. The thing that people issuing “apologies” seem to consistently fail at miserably is naming the specific harm and naming the specific people harmed. Any statement of contrition is worthless and disingenuous if those two things are not present. Of course John Davidson doesn’t have to apologize for having Tourette’s and people who have been diagnosed with the disease should be respected and protected. However, that doesn’t exonerate them from accountability.